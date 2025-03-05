POLITICS NEWS – Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Over the first six weeks of Trump’s second term, he delivered a very partisan address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. The speech lasted just under 100 minutes and was the longest State of the Union address in modern history. During the speech, one Democrat, 78 year-old Congressman Al Green was kicked out by the House sergeant at arms and several other Democrats walk out at various points. Throughout the speech, members of the Republican Party firmly supported Trump’s statements with thunderous applause and cheers.

Trump began his speech by saying, “America is back.” Many found this to be an ironic way to begin his speech given that Biden began his first address to Congress in the same way.

Americans are split on the direction that Trump is taking the country as indicated by several approval polls. Despite polls showing Trump’s approval rating declining, his speech spoke very clearly to his supporters and his supporters only. Throughout his speech, he essentially dismissed Democrats referring to them only as “these people” and “radical left lunatics.” The speech did not attempt to reach across party lines and only seemed to speak to his supporters and those who have bought into his “MAGA” branding and mentality.