POLITICS NEWS – Supreme Court upholds the TikTok ban, company faces shutdown

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court announced its decision to uphold the law banning TikTok by January 19th if it is not sold to an American company. The nine justices were unanimous in their ruling, rejecting claims that the TikTok ban violates free speech. TikTok’s lawyers argued that banning the app would infringe on the free speech rights of over 170 million Americans who have downloaded it. Despite this, TikTok has yet to find an interested buyer just days before the deadline. This unanimous decision represents a stark shift from the court’s usual split opinions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated, “TikTok should remain available to Americans but under American ownership or ownership that addresses the national security concerns identified by Congress in developing this law.” She added that implementing the law would fall to the incoming Trump administration. Former President Trump, a vocal supporter of TikTok, has advocated for the app to remain available to American users.