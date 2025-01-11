POLITICS NEWS – Supreme Court refuses to stop sentencing for Trump in a narrow 5-4 decision

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Donald Trump’s lawyers to halt his sentencing in the hush money case. Trump’s legal team argued that his sentencing should be paused since he was in the process of appealing the decision. Trump was found guilty of falsifying records to disguise his reimbursements for a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels as a legal expense. Despite the guilty verdict, Judge Juan Merchan stated that he would not consider jail time for Trump.

In response to the ruling, Trump initially called the case a “disgrace.” However, after the Supreme Court issued its decision, he referred to it as a “fair decision.” Trump later posted on his Truth Social platform: “The pathetic, dying remnants of the Witch Hunts against me will not distract us.”

In the Supreme Court’s ruling, Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in denying Trump’s request to halt his sentencing. The decision prevented Trump from delaying his sentencing but has sparked controversy among the justices.