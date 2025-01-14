POLITICS NEWS – Special counsel Jack Smith’s report says enough evidence to convict Trump

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Department of Justice released Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. The 137-page report, published Tuesday, concludes that the evidence gathered would have been sufficient to convict Trump, had the case gone to trial.

The release follows the precedent of halting prosecutions against sitting presidents after Trump’s victory in the 2024 election. In his letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Smith defended the investigation’s impartiality and stated, “To have done otherwise on the facts developed during our work would have been to shirk my duties as a prosecutor and a public servant.”

The report outlines Trump’s propagation of false election claims and alleged efforts to overturn the results. Two criminal cases remain active against Trump despite his return to the presidency, and legal challenges surrounding the investigations are ongoing.