POLITICS NEWS – Special Counsel Jack Smith resigns from DOJ 9 days before Trump’s inauguration

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Jack Smith resigned as special counsel for the Department of Justice just nine days before Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022, disclosed his departure in a filing submitted to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Saturday.

The filing stated, “The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10.” Smith urged Judge Cannon to delay her order blocking the Department of Justice from releasing his investigation into Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election results.

Judge Cannon had previously dismissed the Mar-a-Lago documents case against Trump, ruling that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional.