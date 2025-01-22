POLITICS NEWS – Senate receives more allegations against Pete Hegseth

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, senators received an affidavit from Pete Hegseth’s former sister-in-law. Hegseth, the current nominee for Secretary of Defense, is facing numerous allegations that have emerged as his confirmation hearing continues. The Senate Armed Services Committee had been in communication with Danielle Hegseth for several days before receiving her affidavit.

Danielle Hegseth submitted the affidavit in response to a January 18th letter from Senator Jack Reed seeking “a statement attesting to your personal knowledge about Mr. Hegseth’s fitness to occupy this important position.” In a statement on Tuesday, Reed noted that reports of Hegseth’s alleged sexual assault, alcohol abuse, and public misconduct are critical for a proper background investigation. Reed expressed concern that the confirmation process has been inadequate, calling the affidavit a confirmation of this. He added: “The alleged pattern of abuse and misconduct by Mr. Hegseth is disturbing. This behavior would disqualify any service member from holding any leadership position in the military, much less being confirmed as Secretary of Defense.”