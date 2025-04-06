Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»POLITICS NEWS – Senate GOP passed government spending and budget bill

POLITICS NEWS – Senate GOP passed government spending and budget bill

0
By on News, Featured, DAILY NEWS, Politics News

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

After several overnight votes, the Republican-led Senate has approved a revised framework for a sweeping budget plan that will no doubt aid President Trump in advancing his agenda. The 51-48 vote that occurred early Saturday morning brings congressional Republicans one step closer to finalizing a sweeping multi-trillion dollar plan to address energy, defense, immigration, and tax policy. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, (R-S.D.) said, “This resolution is the first step toward a final bill to make permanent the tax relief we implemented in 2017 and deliver a transformational investment in our border, national, and energy security.” 

Republicans in both the House and the Senate need to pass identical versions of a budget resolution in order to get access to reconciliation. This is a feature of the budget that allows them to pass other policies and avoid a filibuster by Senate Democrats. However, there are already signs of trouble in the House as they go over the details of the Senate framework. 

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.