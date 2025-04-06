POLITICS NEWS – Senate GOP passed government spending and budget bill

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

After several overnight votes, the Republican-led Senate has approved a revised framework for a sweeping budget plan that will no doubt aid President Trump in advancing his agenda. The 51-48 vote that occurred early Saturday morning brings congressional Republicans one step closer to finalizing a sweeping multi-trillion dollar plan to address energy, defense, immigration, and tax policy. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, (R-S.D.) said, “This resolution is the first step toward a final bill to make permanent the tax relief we implemented in 2017 and deliver a transformational investment in our border, national, and energy security.”

Republicans in both the House and the Senate need to pass identical versions of a budget resolution in order to get access to reconciliation. This is a feature of the budget that allows them to pass other policies and avoid a filibuster by Senate Democrats. However, there are already signs of trouble in the House as they go over the details of the Senate framework.