POLITICS NEWS – RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing, contentous and inflammatory

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has begun his Senate confirmation hearing. Kennedy’s hearing was contentious from the outset, as many Democrats pressed him on his inflammatory and inaccurate remarks regarding vaccines, COVID-19, and various other public health topics. There was some hope that Kennedy might attract support from Democratic senators, which would ease his confirmation.

However, after the first day, it became clear this would not be the case, as RFK Jr. had multiple tense exchanges with Democratic representatives throughout the hearing. RFK Jr.’s bid for the presidency was controversial because of the scrutiny faced by those with contrasting views on public health. These controversies have become even more impactful as he seeks to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to his controversial views on public health, RFK Jr. holds notably opposing views on pro-choice abortion rights and has faced intense scrutiny over vaccine regulations. The initial hearing lasted three and a half hours.