POLITICS NEWS – RFK Jr.’s attorney petitioned FDA to revoke the polio vaccine

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Friday, it was revealed that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s personal attorney had previously lobbied the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine. This appeal may become a topic of discussion during Kennedy’s next confirmation hearing in the Senate.

Kennedy’s attorney, Aaron Siri, has been a long-time advocate for vaccine dismissal, filing petitions to pause the creation and distribution of vaccines such as the Hepatitis B and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. The petition concerning the polio vaccine was filed in 2022 by one of Siri’s clients, who is rumored to be RFK Jr. himself. If upheld, the petition could force the FDA to withdraw or suspend approval of the vaccine for infants, toddlers, and children until a double-blind trial is conducted.

Kennedy has not yet commented on the petition or indicated whether he would intervene on behalf of the FDA.