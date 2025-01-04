POLITICS NEWS – Officials preparing for the inauguration warn of increased terrorist threats after New Orleans attack

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of heightened terrorist threats in the U.S. following escalating violence in the Middle East and a recent attack in New Orleans. After Hamas’ assault on Israel prompted retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza, Wray expressed concern that the conflict could embolden extremists to carry out politically motivated attacks.

These fears were compounded by a deadly ISIS-led attack in Afghanistan that claimed over 140 lives at a Russian concert hall. The New Orleans attack, allegedly carried out by an individual with ISIS affiliations, marked a significant escalation in domestic threats.

Officials have urged vigilance, particularly as security preparations intensify for the upcoming presidential inauguration.