POLITICS NEWS – New York appeals court declines Trump’s request to block sentencing

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

New York’s highest court has officially declined to block Donald Trump’s upcoming sentencing on Friday. This leaves Trump’s legal team with one remaining option: an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. A judge on the New York Court of Appeals issued an order denying a hearing for Trump’s team.

Trump’s lawyers also petitioned the Supreme Court to halt Friday’s sentencing. The case stems from Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying records, related to what prosecutors called a $130,000 hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The judge overseeing the case criticized the ruling from the state’s mid-level appellate court, arguing that the Constitution would require an automatic pause on sentencing due to the appeal. Additionally, the sentencing might disrupt Trump’s transition to the presidency.