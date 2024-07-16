POLITICS NEWS – Mark Cuban warns the public of scammers after Trump assassination attempt

Billionaire Mark Cuban, known for his role on “Shark Tank,” has cautioned against scams and fraudulent activities following the shooting incident in Pennsylvania where former President Donald Trump was injured and one person was killed. Cuban, on X, emphasized the prevalence of bots and fake accounts on social media that exploit tragic events to deceive and profit from people’s emotions. He highlighted how such events, like the assassination attempt on Trump, attract malicious actors who create fake fundraising pages to scam the public.

Cuban’s comments were in response to a thread by Josh Olin, founder of AI firm WeGPT.ai, who identified multiple scam fundraising pages linked to the Trump rally shooting. While Cuban declined to give further comments, he acknowledged Olin’s efforts in uncovering these scams. Cuban, who supports President Joe Biden for a second term, expressed relief that Trump was unharmed and commended the Secret Service for their protection efforts. The incident saw Trump take cover after shots were fired, emerging with a bloodied face before being escorted away. The suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and the deceased victim, Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, have been identified.