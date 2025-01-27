POLITICS NEWS – Lindsey Graham criticizes Trump’s pardons “sending the wrong signal”

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Lindsey Graham, a senator from South Carolina and staunch Republican, has voiced criticism of Donald Trump’s decision to pardon rioters from the January 6 Capitol attack. While Graham was previously a key ally of Trump, he stated that pardoning individuals who fought with police during the insurrection is “sending the wrong signal.”

Graham expressed concern about the long-term implications of such sweeping pardons, saying, “By pardoning people who attack police officers, you’re sending the wrong signal to the public at large.” He emphasized, “This is not what you want to do to protect cops.”

Trump has pardoned around 1,500 rioters involved in the January 6 attack. Among those released from prison was Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, who orchestrated key elements of the attack. Rhodes was seen standing with a group of supporters behind Trump during his speech at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday.