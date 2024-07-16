POLITICS NEWS – J.D. Vance picked as Trump’s 2024 VP running mate

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate for the 2024 election, aiming to strengthen his appeal to working-class voters in crucial Midwest battleground states. At 40, Vance would be among the youngest vice-presidents in U.S. history, with only two years of political experience. Announced at the Republican National Convention, Trump praised Vance’s commitment to American workers and farmers. The choice comes amid heightened calls for unity following a shooting at a Trump rally that left Trump injured, 2 dead, and several others critically wounded. Vance, known for his conservative populist stance, was quick to blame left-wing rhetoric for the attack.

Vance’s selection reflects Trump’s strategy to solidify his base with a figure closely aligned with his own political movement. However, there are concerns about Vance’s ability to attract independent and moderate voters, and his hard-line stance on issues like foreign aid, particularly regarding Ukraine, has raised questions among national security officials. Despite the concerns, many Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, support the choice, viewing Vance as an innovative and articulate leader. With Trump limited to one more term, Vance is seen as a strong contender for the 2028 presidential election, marking him as a key figure in the future of the GOP.