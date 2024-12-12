POLITICS NEWS – House approves nearly $900 billion bill for Department of Defense, including pay raise for service members

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved and passed an $895 billion measure that increases fiscal spending of the Department of Defense for the fiscal year. This bill also gives a double-digit pay raise to around half of the enlisted service members of the military. The bill was bipartisan as most bills of these types are. However, there were a few Democrats who opposed the inclusion of a ban on transgender medical treatments for children of military members. Those treatments could potentially result in sterilization.

The bill passed in the House by a 281-140 vote and will move to the Senate. Some Senate members are seeking a larger boost in defense spending. Many lawmakers are touting the 14.5% pay raise and the 4.5% increase for others as a key to improving the quality of life for those serving in the U.S. military. The bill gives unique funding to child care and housing. Many lawmakers see the bill as necessary to improve the lives of service workers and their families.