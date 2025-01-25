POLITICS NEWS – Hegseth is confirmed as defense secretary in a narrow Senate vote

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Pete Hegseth was confirmed by the Senate as the secretary of defense Friday evening. The vote to confirm Hegseth was incredibly narrow as Hegseth’s allegation of sexual misconduct, abuse, and public drunkenness. Hegsth has been accused of sexual assault far before he was nominated for defense secretary. Hegseth’s confirmation vote was a narrow vote resulting in a tiebreaker from Vice President JD Vance. Vance was forced to cast a tie-breaking vote and later Hegseth was officially sworn in as secretary of defense.

The confirmation vote became so close because three Republican senators, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Susan Collins of Maine voted not to confirm Hegseths’ confirmation. The stance that these three Republican voters took to attempt and stop Hegseth from entering such an influential position while admirable was not enough to stop Hegseth’s confirmation.

Vance’s vote is only the second time a vice president has ever had to break a tie on a cabinet member’s confirmation. The first time this happened also took place during Trump’s time as president in 2020. Sen. Murkowski and Sen. Collins cited Hegseth’s allegations and his lack of experience as reasons for voting against his confirmation as defense secretary.

Additionally, in a statement McConnell stated Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test. But as he assumes office, the consequences of failure are as high as they have ever been.” By taking reporters into California after the vote Trump said that Hegseth would make a great secretary of defense. Trump was then notified that McConnell voted against Hegseth but added that “winning is all that matters.”