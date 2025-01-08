POLITICS NEWS – Giuliani held in contempt over non-payment for defamation case in Georgia

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump, has been held in contempt of court for failing to pay $148 million in damages in a defamation lawsuit. The case involved two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, whom Giuliani falsely accused of tampering with votes during the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani was ordered to pay the damages in installments, with an $11 million down payment due in October. However, a judge ruled he “willfully violated an unambiguous order of the court,” as Freeman and Moss reported receiving only a fraction of the amount owed.

Giuliani’s claims, including a misinterpretation of surveillance video, were debunked, and he faces additional criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona related to election interference.