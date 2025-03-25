POLITICS NEWS – Former U.S. attorney, Jessica Aber, found dead in Virginia at 43

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Former federal prosecutor Jessica Aber was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Alexandria, Virginia. Police officers with the Alexandria Police Department were dispatched to Aber’s home at 9:18 AM after a report was called in of an unresponsive woman. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Jessica Aber dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear who owned the home. Her cause of death will be determined by the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office. A friend of Aber’s family allegedly stated that, “Aber’s death is believed to be the result of a long-standing medical issue” and multiple outlets such as CBS and Fox News are reporting likewise. Police stated that “as a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death.”

Aber was nominated by President Joe Biden in August of 2021, and she was confirmed unanimously by the Senate. Aber led the department for approximately three years and resigned when Trump began his second term in January. She had stated that she would continue her legal career in the private sector.