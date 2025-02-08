POLITICS NEWS – Federal judge pauses Trump’s resignation deadline for federal employees

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Thursday a federal judge granted a request from labor unions that paused Trump’s “deferred resignation” offer to federal employees until Monday. Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., who was a U.S. District Judge who was appointed by Clinton, issued the ruling only hours before the deadline. O’Toole stated that the court had received a brief from the government and wanted to give the labor unions that brought the lawsuit time to reply. This caused him to schedule another hearing on Monday at 2 P.M. At this time O’Toole said he would consider the merits of the case.

The union’s attorney worked with O’Toole to send out notices to federal workers about the date change. The union that originally filed the lawsuit expressed its concern about notifying federal employees because some federal workers may accept the deal if they thought they did not have the time to consider new terms. In response to this White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt released a statement where she stated “We are grateful to the judge for extending the deadline so more federal workers who refuse to show up to the office can take the administration up on this very generous, once-in-a-lifetime offer.”