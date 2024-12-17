POLITICS NEWS – Fears of violence and retribution lead some Democrats to boycott Trump’s inauguration

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer, Wendy Thompson, Editor

Reports suggest that as many as a dozen Democrats plan to skip Donald Trump’s inauguration, with others still considering the move. Although not every Democrat will participate in the boycott, it is seen as an act of resistance against President-Elect Trump’s policies and his role in the January 6th Capitol attacks. Fears of violence at Trump’s second inauguration has also fueled the boycotts on the January 20th event. The event occurs on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, which will mark the 30th anniversary as a National Day of Service.

Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson stated, “For somebody who said he’s going to lock me up, I don’t see the excitement in going to see his inauguration.” Thompson, the former chair of the January 6th committee, has been a strong advocate for holding Trump accountable for the attacks. Other prominent Democrats, including Ilhan Omar, Delia Ramirez, and Adam Smith, have confirmed they will not attend. Some have indicated that they will be away participating in the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebrations.

However, figures such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have not announced plans to join the boycott, and some Democrats have publicly stated they will attend despite their political differences. Democratic attendees include Jacky Rosen and Becca Balint.