POLITICS NEWS – Ethics report on Matt Gaetz introduced in the House, alleges prostitution

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Monday, the House of Representatives released its ethics report on former Congressman Matt Gaetz. The report details allegations that Gaetz paid multiple women, including a 17-year-old girl, for sex and purchased illegal drugs from his Capitol Hill office.

The investigation found that Gaetz violated several state laws related to sexual misconduct and breached House rules prohibiting prostitution, drug use, and obstruction of Congress. The 37-page report concludes that Gaetz engaged in conduct unbecoming of a congressman.

The report’s release follows Gaetz’s lawsuit to block its publication, claiming he is no longer subject to House jurisdiction after resigning. Gaetz, who briefly served as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, denies the allegations.