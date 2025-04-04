POLITICS NEWS – Elon Musk to step down from DOGE, with unsubstantiated cuts totals

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Elon Musk says he has plans to distance himself from Donald Trump and DOGE after nearly $1 billion in federal cuts have been made. Musk sat down with key DOGE officials to discuss the work done by the department. During this discussion, Musk said that he has plans to step down at the end of May after reducing the US deficit by $1 trillion. Musk expressed his confidence in the work of DOGE, with unsubstantiated claims that his team at DOGE was averaging, “$4 billion a day, every day, seven days a week.”

In an interview with Fox News, Musk said he was confident that DOGE could find $1 trillion in savings, slimming current total federal spending levels of about $7 trillion down to $6 trillion. Musk’s title as a “special government employee” caps his work at 130 days. In essence, Musk’s time leading DOGE could finish as soon as the end of May. Musk stated, “I think we will accomplish most of the work required to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within that time frame,” when asked about his tenure.