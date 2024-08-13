POLITICS NEWS – Elon Musk interviews former President Trump on “X” formerly known as “Twitter”

During a much-anticipated return to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald Trump recounted an assassination attempt against him and vowed to implement the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in U.S. history. The interview, conducted by X’s owner Elon Musk, faced significant technical issues, with delays and audio problems frustrating the large audience. Despite these glitches, the conversation revealed little new information about Trump’s plans for a second term, focusing instead on his recent experiences and his intent to cut government regulations.

The discussion underscored the evolving relationship between Trump and Musk, who have shifted from rivals to allies. Musk, once a critic of Trump, praised his toughness, which he deemed essential for national security. The interview also highlighted the growing influence of social media in shaping political discourse, especially as Trump navigates a changed political landscape after his 2021 ban from the platform. Musk’s leadership of X has been marked by a shift towards the right and a controversial approach to content moderation, raising concerns from European regulators about the amplification of harmful and hateful content.