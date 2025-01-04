POLITICS NEWS – Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10th for 34 felony counts

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in New York on January 10th, just ten days before his inauguration as President of the United States. New York Judge Juan Merchan emphasized that the sentence would not include incarceration, citing logistical and constitutional challenges.

In May, Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, officially making him a convicted felon. The case has been fraught with controversy, with Trump’s legal team seeking dismissal and labeling the prosecution a “witch hunt.” The judge clarified that if sentencing could not be completed before Trump assumes office, proceedings would have to be delayed until the conclusion of his presidential term.