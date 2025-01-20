POLITICS NEWS – Donald Trump sworn in as president, minus massive crowds

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 47th President of the United States. Trump’s inauguration follows his conviction on 34 felonies. In his inaugural address, Trump declared, “The golden age of America begins right now.”

Trump outlined his priorities for the new administration, focusing on trade, immigration, and national security. He criticized the Biden-Harris administration, promising to end the “era of American decline.” He also referenced a past assassination attempt, claiming, “I was saved by God to Make America Great Again.”

Trump is expected to issue a series of executive orders, including declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, and launching initiatives to strengthen the oil industry.

Reactions to Trump’s address have varied. Senator J.D. Vance described the speech as “a hell of a way to start the next four years,” adding that he had not known what Trump would say but hoped he would not hold back.