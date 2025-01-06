POLITICS NEWS – Donald Trump certified as winner of the 2024 presidential election

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Donald Trump was officially certified as the winner of the 2024 presidential election on Monday in a peaceful congressional proceeding. The certification, presided over by Vice President Kamala Harris, marked a stark contrast to the chaos of January 6th, 2021.

Trump won with 312 electoral votes, compared to Harris’s 226. Republicans erupted in applause upon the announcement, while Democrats showed respect for Harris’s efforts despite her loss.

The peaceful certification process, however, has been overshadowed by the lingering legacy of the Capitol riots, leaving many reflecting on the deep divisions in U.S. politics.