POLITICS NEWS – DNC holds special forum for “Uncommitted” movement of pro-Palestinian protestors to discuss Gaza and ease tensions

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The Democratic Party has been deeply divided over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, leading to protests that have threatened President Joe Biden’s electoral coalition. With Vice President Kamala Harris now leading the party, she has taken more proactive steps to address the tensions, including allowing party activists to hold a forum at the Democratic National Convention to discuss the situation in Gaza. This move is seen as a significant shift from Biden’s approach, as the forum provided a platform for activists to share personal stories of loss and call for policy changes, despite their core demands for a cease-fire and withholding U.S. support for Israel remaining unmet.

The forum was the result of secret negotiations between Harris’ campaign and members of the “Uncommitted” movement, who had previously urged voters to deny Biden their support. While some activists, like Layla Elabed, view Harris’ candidacy as offering a small victory and a glimmer of hope for change, they emphasize that more than empathy is needed to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Despite Harris’ efforts, there remains significant pressure on the Democratic Party to shift its policies before Biden leaves office in January.