POLITICS NEWS – Chuck Schumer abandons Democrats, clearing the way for GOP spending bill

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Democratic Party is heavily divided after Friday when a torrent of frustration from many Democratic senators towards Chuck Schumer and vice versa. Schumer is under fire because he voted in favor of the GOP-backed funding bill. This bill allows Trump and his administration to continue making substantial cuts to the federal workforce. The choice for Democrats there was grim, coming to either shutting down the government if the funding bill was not passed, or agreeing with the Republicans and going along with this funding bill.

Schumer announced that he would be reluctantly supporting the bill but bore the brunt of the anger surrounding the vote which included a protest at his office calls from progressives that he be primaried in 2028 and suggestions that the Democratic party should be looking for new leadership. Nine other Democrats in the Senate joined Schumer in voting to advance the Republican spending bill. This provided critical support to the Republicans and ultimately was a driving force for the bill ultimately passing late on Friday.