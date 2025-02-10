POLITICS NEWS – Caroline Kennedy attacks RFK Jr. in a letter to Senate confirmation committee

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Cousin of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.)Caroline Kennedy sent a letter to senators on Tuesday, only a day before his confirmation. In the letter, she described him as a “predator” whose actions “have cost lives.” In the letter, Caroline Kennedy urged senators not to confirm him as Health and Human Services secretary. She went in in her letter to say that RFK Jr. “preys on the desperation of parents and sick children,” in addition to his own family members.

In her two-page letter, she stated “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.” The letter goes on to describe how “His basement, his garage, and his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence.” Caroline Kennedy reiterated that family members who followed RFK Jr.’s path of substance abuse have suffered “addiction, illness, and death.” Caroline Kennedy went on to say that her cousin “has gone on to misrepresent, lie, and cheat his way through life.” She also said that her cousin has discouraged people from getting vaccinated and vaccinating their children while vaccinating his own.