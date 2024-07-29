POLITICS NEWS – Biden proposes ethics code for Supreme Court Justices, limiting presidential immunity

President Joe Biden has criticized the U.S. Supreme Court, accusing it of extremism and undermining public trust. In a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library, he called on Congress to establish term limits and an enforceable ethics code for the justices, and to pass a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity. Despite the slim chances of these proposals passing in a divided Congress, Biden’s proposals aim to energize voters ahead of the upcoming election. Vice President Kamala Harris supports the reforms, framing the election as a choice between freedom and chaos.

Biden’s proposals are in response to recent controversial Supreme Court decisions, including those overturning Roe v. Wade and the Voting Rights Act. He advocates for ending lifetime appointments and introducing term limits for justices, and he proposes a code of ethics to ensure transparency and impartiality. Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump, have dismissed Biden’s proposals as politically motivated and unlikely to succeed. The debate underscores the growing partisan divide over the future and integrity of the Supreme Court.