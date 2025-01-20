POLITICS NEWS – Biden pardons Fauci and January 6th committee members

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Hours before Trump’s inauguration on Monday, President Biden issued pardons for General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress and staffers involved with the January 6th committee.

Biden justified the pardons as protection against “unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions” by the incoming Trump administration. He clarified, “These pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment of wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be seen as an admission of guilt.”

Calling the circumstances “exceptional,” Biden argued that investigations or prosecutions could irreparably damage reputations and finances, even if individuals are ultimately exonerated.

While Trump’s administration has not explicitly stated intentions to prosecute those pardoned, Trump’s FBI Director nominee Kash Patel has expressed a desire to investigate Trump’s political adversaries.