POLITICS NEWS – Biden delivers farewell address to the nation days before inauguration

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Wednesday night, Joe Biden delivered his farewell address to the nation, warning about the potential formation of an “oligarchy” under Trump’s administration. He expressed concern over Trump’s continued infringement on Americans’ rights and the future of democracy. Biden will hand over power to Trump on Monday after Trump’s inauguration.

In his address, Biden stated, “Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America—of extreme wealth, power, and influence—that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.” He highlighted the growing concentration of wealth and warned of the dangerous consequences if abuses of power go unchecked.

Echoing President Eisenhower’s warning about the rise of a military-industrial complex, Biden added, “I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well.”

Biden used his final address to advocate for a peaceful transition of power. While he did not mention Trump by name, he raised concerns about his successor throughout the speech. After nearly 50 years of service to the country, Biden’s departure marks a significant end to his time on the national stage.