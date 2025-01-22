POLITICS NEWS – Biden declines to pardon Marilyn Mosby despite public campaign

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

In the final hours of his presidency, Joe Biden issued numerous pardons, including to members of the January 6th committee, but declined to pardon Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore City’s former state’s attorney. Mosby was convicted on two counts of federal perjury in 2023 and an additional count of federal mortgage fraud in 2024.

Despite public pleas from Mosby, her supporters, and an online petition with over 97,000 signatures, Biden did not intervene. Mosby expressed her disappointment but vowed to continue fighting, stating, “Justice is a journey, and we remain committed to amplifying her truth.”