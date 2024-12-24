POLITICS NEWS – Biden commutes 37 federal death row sentences, excluding Dylann Roof

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he is commuting the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life without parole. The decision spares individuals convicted of crimes such as killing police officers, military personnel, and civilians on federal land.

However, Biden left three notable prisoners—Dylann Roof, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and Robert Bowers—on death row. Roof was convicted for the 2015 Charleston church shooting, Tsarnaev for the Boston Marathon bombing, and Bowers for the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack.

Advocates for abolishing the death penalty view Biden’s decision as a significant step toward eradicating capital punishment. Critics, however, argue that the move disrespects the victims’ families and undermines justice.