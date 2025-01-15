POLITICS NEWS – Biden announces $770 stimulus checks for California wildfire victims

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden has announced one-time payments of $770 for individuals impacted by the California wildfires. The stimulus checks, part of a broader federal disaster response, aim to assist victims with essentials like food, clothing, and baby formula.

In a statement from the Oval Office, Biden emphasized the urgency of providing immediate support, with over $5.1 million already distributed to nearly 6,000 recipients. He also pledged that the federal government would cover 100% of California’s disaster response costs for the next six months and urged Congress to allocate additional funds for wildfire recovery efforts.