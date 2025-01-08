POLITICS NEWS – Biden administration bans offshore oil and gas drilling

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden has announced a ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling in most U.S. coastal waters, using authority under the federal Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. The move aims to protect nearly 625 million acres of federal waters from potential damage and pollution.

Biden stated, “This decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time: drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage.” He emphasized the need for a clean energy transition to safeguard the environment for future generations.

The ban, enacted in the final weeks of Biden’s presidency, could prove difficult for the incoming Trump administration to reverse.