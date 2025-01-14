POLITICS NEWS – At Pete Hegseth’s defense secretary confirmation hearing, no questions on his sexual assault accusations

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Senate Armed Services Committee began the confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, amid concerns about the thoroughness of his FBI background check. Notably, the check did not include interviews with Hegseth’s ex-wives or the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.

Hegseth has faced scrutiny over allegations, including a 2017 incident he characterized as consensual, which resulted in a settlement in 2023. Senate Democrats have raised concerns about delays in providing background materials and questioned the Trump administration’s handling of the vetting process.

Despite the controversies, Hegseth remains a staunch ally of Trump, and the outcome of his confirmation hearing will likely hinge on the committee’s assessment of the unresolved allegations.