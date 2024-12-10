POLITICS NEWS – Andrew Ferguson named Trump’s pick to run the FTC

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced Andrew Ferguson as his pick to lead the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Ferguson, already one of the FTC’s five commissioners, will replace Lina Khan. Khan has been known for blocking billions of dollars in acquisitions by large corporations like Amazon and Meta and for suing these companies over alleged anti-competitive behavior.

Ferguson has been outspoken against censorship by large tech corporations and is dedicated to “protecting freedom of speech in our great country,” Trump wrote. Trump believes Ferguson will be the most “America-first” FTC chair in the nation’s history.

Ferguson’s appointment signals a dramatic leadership shift for the FTC, and critics warn it could lead to significant economic consequences if mismanaged over the next four years.