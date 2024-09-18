POLITICAL NEWS — Harris surges ahead of Trump in new presidential polls

Annmarie Akpan, Staff Writer

Recent polls indicate a major shift in the presidential race, with Vice President Kamala Harris now leading former President Donald Trump in several key surveys. A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Harris ahead 45% to 41%, while a USA Today/Suffolk University poll gives her a 48% to 43% edge. This change follows President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside and endorse Harris, along with a strong post-convention boost for the new Democratic nominee.

Despite Harris’s gains, the race remains tight in battleground states, with Harris and Trump virtually tied in crucial areas like Georgia and Nevada. The upcoming debate on September 10 will be pivotal as both candidates gear up for the fall campaign.