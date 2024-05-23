Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – Vince Fong wins special election to finish Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s term

Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

California State Assemblymember Vince Fong won a special election Tuesday to complete the remainder of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s term. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Fong in February. McCarthy announced his resignation in December, two months after he was ousted as House Speaker.

In a statement Fong said, “I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington D.C.”



