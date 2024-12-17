NATIONAL NEWS – UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter charged with domestic terrorism

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been charged with murder as an act of terrorism. Mangione was initially charged with murder on December 4th. However, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described the act as “a killing intended to evoke terror.”

Thompson’s death has sparked widespread debates online about the U.S. healthcare system and public dissatisfaction with insurance companies. The attack has also heightened fears among other corporate executives accused of exploiting Americans.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned any attempts to rationalize Mangione’s actions, stating, “Any attempt to justify this is vile, reckless, and offensive to our deeply held principles of justice.” This response follows online comments from individuals sharing personal grievances about companies like UnitedHealthcare.