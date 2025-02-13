NATIONAL NEWS – Tulsi Gabbard confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, despite Mitch McConnell’s warnings

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer



Despite initial skepticism from members of the Senate, Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed to lead the intelligence community in the U.S. as the Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard was confirmed in a 52-48 vote Wednesday after gaining more widespread support among Senate Republicans. In addition to criticisms about her lack of experience, Gabbard fought against concerns about her past statements regarding figures such as Syria’s former president Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gabbard consistently addressed questions regarding her past defense of Edward Snowden, who is known primarily for leaking secrets from the NSA in 2013.

Mitch McConnell, a Republican senator from Kentucky, maintained his opposition to Gabbard’s appointment in a statement issued after her confirmation. The statement said that Gabbard “failed to demonstrate that she is prepared to assume this national trust.” McConnell went on to say, “The nation should not have to worry that the intelligence assessments the President receives are tainted by a Director of National Intelligence with a history of alarming lapses in judgment.” McConnell was the sole Republican to vote against Gabbard’s confirmation.