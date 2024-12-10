NATIONAL NEWS – Trump lawyers sued by Wisconsin prosecutors over 2020 election

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President-elect Donald Trump’s lawyers and aides have been charged with ten felonies by Wisconsin state prosecutors. The charges allege that two of Trump’s attorneys and an aide who advised him during the 2020 election were part of a scheme. The scheme involved submitting that paperwork falsely claimed Trump had won the battleground state that year.

The additional charges are for using forgery in an attempt to defraud each of the ten Republican electors who cast their ballots for Trump that year. Each felony carries a minimum punishment of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

This case is considered a test run, as many other lawsuits are pending against Trump’s attorneys and aides in other states.