NATIONAL NEWS – Trump declares war on “anti-Christian bias” at National Prayer Breakfast

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Thursday President Trump hosted the National Prayer Breakfast where he stated that he wanted to root out “anti-Christian bias.” Trump went on to say that he was going to be forming a task force led by Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into the “targeting” of Christians in the government. Trump stated that the task force would “immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies.”

Trump went on to say that Bondie would be working to “ fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide.” Just hours after the breakfast, Trump signed an executive order that directed this new task force to identify unlawful practices and policies by all executive departments. This task force would also be tasked with recommending to the president additional presidential or legislative action.