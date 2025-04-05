NATIONAL NEWS – Trump administration issues demands to Harvard, threatens billions in federal funding

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Trump administration has issued a list of demands that Harvard University must meet as a condition for receiving almost $9 billion in grants, contracts, and federal money. These funds were threatened during the investigation into campus antisemitism. In a letter to Harvard’s president on Thursday, three federal agencies outlined demands that were described as “necessary for a continued financial relationship.” The letter is similar to a demand letter prompting changes at Columbia University under the threat of billions of dollars in cuts.

The letter insists that Harvard’s federal funding is a taxpayer investment that’s based on performance. This letter also claims Harvard has “fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence and harassment” and must take immediate action to keep its federal funding.