NATIONAL NEWS – The DEA arrests 114 immigrants at a Colorado nightclub, believed to be “MS-13” by Attorney General Bondi

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Drug Enforcement Administration carried out a raid on Sunday alongside other Colorado Springs law enforcement, where they captured over 100 immigrants, whom they believed were in the U.S. illegally. The DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division released a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that 114 immigrants were arrested and placed “on buses for processing and likely eventual deportation.” The DEA then said in a separate post earlier that the agency also seized drugs and weapons in the raid. The raid also appears to be one of the largest single-day arrests of people without legal status. Since Trump’s inauguration in January, his administration has spearheaded immigration raids and supported mass deportations.

The agency said that they gave multiple warnings to those inside the club and tried to coerce them to come out before the raid. Over 200 people were inside the club during the raid, and the arrests began at around 3:45 AM. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the club was used by MS-13 terrorists, using that claim as justification for the raid.