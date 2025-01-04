Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – Former soldier in Tesla Cybertruck explosion called his death a “wake-up call” for America

By on News, Featured, DAILY NEWS, National

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Matthew Livelsberger, a former soldier, died in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas. Investigators revealed on Friday that Livelsberger had shot himself before orchestrating the explosion, leaving behind a note stating that the event was intended as a “wake-up call” for the nation.

In writings found on his phone, Livelsberger expressed guilt over his military service in Afghanistan and his struggles with PTSD. He wrote, “This was not a terrorist attack; it was a wake-up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence.” The note described his intent to use the explosion as a message about the country’s issues.

Livelsberger had served in the U.S. Army since 2006 and was deployed twice to Afghanistan. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

