NATIONAL NEWS – Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Las Vegas hotel

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday night, with one person inside. Investigators revealed that the victim, identified as Matthew Livelsberger, died from a single gunshot wound to the head before the explosion. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill stated that the handgun used was found at the victim’s feet, and officials believe the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Livelsberger, a former Green Beret, served in counter-terrorism operations abroad for the U.S. Army. He was deployed twice to Afghanistan and later worked in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia, and the Congo. He was awarded two Bronze Stars, a Combat Infantry Badge, and an Army Commendation Medal with valor.

The Cybertruck was found packed with firework mortars and camp fuel canisters. While some speculated that the explosion was connected to the New Orleans attack hours earlier, officials have not found any evidence linking the two incidents.