NATIONAL NEWS – Target cutting prices on 5,000 store items

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Target announced that stores across the country will introduce price cuts on around 5,000 items. The retail chain stated that the price cuts are meant to help consumers “save more.” The price reductions are expected to begin over the summer.

Target’s Executive Vice President Rick Gomez said, “We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more.” He continued, “Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs.”