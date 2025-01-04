NATIONAL NEWS – Surgeon General proposes cancer warning for alcohol

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has proposed adding cancer warning labels to alcohol packaging to highlight its risks. On Friday, Murthy cited research linking alcohol consumption to nearly one million preventable cancer cases over the past decade and approximately 20,000 annual cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

Murthy’s advisory warns that alcohol increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including liver, breast, and throat cancer. While current alcohol labels warn against use during pregnancy and impaired driving, they do not address cancer risks.

Murthy wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “For individuals, be aware that cancer risk increases as you drink more alcohol,” and “Keep in mind that less is better when it comes to cancer risk.” The proposal, which requires congressional approval, aims to better inform Americans about alcohol’s health impacts.